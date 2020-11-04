Man held for damaging ATMs in Semmancheri

Semmancheri Police arrested a 32-year-old migrant labourer for damaging ATMs in an attempt to get cash from them.
Police received complaints about damage to ATMs belonging to ICICI and Axis Banks located near the Tsunami Quarters arch. With the help of CCTV footage, police began an investigation.
The CCTV footages showed a man entering a kiosk and attempting to withdraw cash from it. He was seen breaking open the machine. He did the same thing again at another nearby ATM.
From the image of the suspect captured by the CCTV footage, police came to the conclusion that he was a migrant labourer. Police teams fanned out to several places where migrant labourers are camping. They traced the suspect at a construction site in Perumbakkam. The suspect has been identified Purushotham Pandey and was arrested by police.
He told police that he went to withdraw cash from the ATM using his card. Since the machine failed to dispense the cash, he said he attempted to break open the machines using a stone.
