Man held for circulating derogatory content about Periyar

The cyber crime police of Tiruvallur district on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old for circulating derogatory content on social reformer Periyar.

G. Murugan 41, union secretary of the Dravidar Kazhagam, Minjur, lodged a complaint with the police alleging J. Sriram, 46, of Andarkuppam, had been circulating obscene content about Periyar in the Ponneri Vanigar Sangam WhatsApp group.

The police registered a case and investigated. The accused Sriram, who runs a photocopying shop and is reportedly a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was arrested on Thursday and produced before the judicial magistrate, Ponneri. He was remanded in judicial custody until November 2.