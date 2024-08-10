GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for cheating 

Published - August 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Job Racket Wing of Central Crime Branch, Avadi, has arrested a 44-year-old for allegedly cheating a job aspirant after receiving ₹13 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job either at the Railways or ports under governor’s quota. 

The complainant S. Sarojadevi, 55, lawyer in Ambattur court, alleged that one service Shesaih, of Nellore, was introduced to her husband when the family was looking for a job for her brother Venkatesan who has completed ME and was working as a placement officer in an engineering college. Shesaih claimed to be from the native village of former Vice President of India M.Venkaiah Naidu and showed a photograph of him with Mr. Naidu. He promised to get a job in the Central government. 

Shesaih introduced his two friends — Thiyagarajan and Raja — who claimed to be close to PA to the Governor and assured that they would get it if they paid. The trio demanded ₹18 lakh to get a job.The complainant also paid ₹13 lakh to them for arranging a job. Despite repeated reminders, they failed to get the job as promised nor returned the amount. Hence, Sarojadevi lodged a complaint. Based on her complaint, police had arrested the trio.

Now, the police also arrested S. Raja, who was absconding for a long, and remanded to judicial custody  

