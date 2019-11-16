Man held for cheating women

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Mylapore for allegedly exploiting women he befriended on social media and stealing their jewellery and valuables on the pretext of marriage. Jayachandran was arrested based on a complaint by a 31-year-old woman physiotherapist in Mylapore. He would target divorced or estranged women over social media, and get their phone numbers. He then made false promises of marriage, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.