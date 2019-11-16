Chennai

Man held for cheating women

more-in

Man held for cheating

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Mylapore for allegedly exploiting women he befriended on social media and stealing their jewellery and valuables on the pretext of marriage. Jayachandran was arrested based on a complaint by a 31-year-old woman physiotherapist in Mylapore. He would target divorced or estranged women over social media, and get their phone numbers. He then made false promises of marriage, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2019 1:02:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-held-for-cheating-women/article29987542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY