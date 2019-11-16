Man held for cheating women

Man held for cheating

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Mylapore for allegedly exploiting women he befriended on social media and stealing their jewellery and valuables on the pretext of marriage. Jayachandran was arrested based on a complaint by a 31-year-old woman physiotherapist in Mylapore. He would target divorced or estranged women over social media, and get their phone numbers. He then made false promises of marriage, the police said.