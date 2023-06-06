Man held for cheating students in currency exchange scam

June 06, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi police has arrested a 42-year old man from Mangadu for allegedly cheating 40 students studying in Russia after receiving money from them on the pretext of converting Indian currency into Russian Ruble.

Police identified the suspect as Kuzhandai Anthony Raja, of Porur, who runs a travel agency. He was arrested following complaints from K.V. Rani, of Cuddalore, and 40 students who were cheated by him. Ms. Rani’s daughter Manjudharshini was studying at the Crimea State Medical Academy, and she had to pay her fees in Ruble.

She approached two other students – Ponnu Selvam, of Sangampatti, Madurai, and Kaviyarasu, of Tirunelveli – who introduced her to Anthony Raja, who is a money exchange agent. The duo also promised her that he would convert Indian currency into Ruble and send it to her.

Then, Ms. Rani transferred ₹3.53 lakh to Anthony Raja’s account. After receiving the money from her, he failed to get it exchanged and did not return the money. Investigation revealed that Anthony Raja through Ponnu Selvam and Kaviyarasu had received ₹1.5 crore from 40 students studying in Russian universities and cheated them, the police said.