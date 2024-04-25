GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for cheating people on the pretext of getting dealerships for e-bike showrooms

April 25, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 52-year-old man from Papanasam, Thanjavur district, who allegedly cheated several people to the tune of ₹4 crore on the pretext of getting them dealerships for e-vehicle outlets. 

The suspect has been identified as S. Rajendran, 52. He was absconding since 2021 and was arrested near Mamallapuram. Murugan, one of the complainants, alleged that he was attracted by advertisements posted on social media about dealerships for electric bikes which were manufactured from Kerala.

Murugan alleged that he had given ₹12 lakh to Rajendran for procuring e-bikes and obtaining dealerships in 2021. Similarly, 30 others known to him also gave money to Rajendran. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the accused failed to get the dealerships or return the money he had received. Rajendran went absconding in 2021 after closing his office. The EDF registered a case and launched a probe. 

On investigation, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, S. John Victor, arrested Rajendran near Mamallapuram and remanded him in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that he had received money from at least 38 persons and cheated them.  

