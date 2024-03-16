GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for cheating over 850 in real estate racket

March 16, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi City Police has arrested a 40-year-old man, who was part of a real estate firm, for refusing to execute the sale deeds of plots for over 850 people.

In 2015, Gaspar and others saw advertisements by G.R. Real Estate and approached the firm’s owner G.R. Ramchandran in Velappanchavadi to buy plots at cheaper rates. Ramachandran collected 30% of the total sale proceeds from the buyers and told them to pay the rest on an instalment basis for 72 months. He also gave an unregistered sale agreement mentioning the number, size, and other details of the plots. He assured the buyers that the sale deeds would be executed but failed to do so.

Later, Ramachandran’s son R. Sivakumar of Porur told the buyers that his father had died of COVID-19 and refused to execute the sale deeds citing legal disputes. Over 850 buyers approached the CCB and sought action against Sivakumar. The police arrested him, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

