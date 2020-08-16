ChennaiCHENNAI 16 August 2020 04:24 IST
Comments
Man held for cheating in Tiruvallur
Updated: 15 August 2020 23:51 IST
The Periamet police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old suspect in Tiruvallur for cheating a job aspirant after receiving ₹7.5 lakh from him after guaranteeing him a position in the railways.
On a complaint by Karthik of Theni, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered on Friday. The accused was identified as Aljiani, 40, of Gengavalli, Salem. The suspect received the money at a lodge in Periamet six months ago and failed to provide the job as promised. He had been arrested for similar schemes in Hosur and Salem earlier.
More In Chennai
Read more...