Chennai

Man held for cheating in Tiruvallur

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 16 August 2020 04:24 IST
Updated: 15 August 2020 23:51 IST

The Periamet police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old suspect in Tiruvallur for cheating a job aspirant after receiving ₹7.5 lakh from him after guaranteeing him a position in the railways.

On a complaint by Karthik of Theni, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered on Friday. The accused was identified as Aljiani, 40, of Gengavalli, Salem. The suspect received the money at a lodge in Periamet six months ago and failed to provide the job as promised. He had been arrested for similar schemes in Hosur and Salem earlier.

