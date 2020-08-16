Man held for cheating in Tiruvallur

The Periamet police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old suspect in Tiruvallur for cheating a job aspirant after receiving ₹7.5 lakh from him after guaranteeing him a position in the railways.

On a complaint by Karthik of Theni, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered on Friday. The accused was identified as Aljiani, 40, of Gengavalli, Salem. The suspect received the money at a lodge in Periamet six months ago and failed to provide the job as promised. He had been arrested for similar schemes in Hosur and Salem earlier.