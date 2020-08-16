Chennai

Man held for cheating in Tiruvallur

The Periamet police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old suspect in Tiruvallur for cheating a job aspirant after receiving ₹7.5 lakh from him after guaranteeing him a position in the railways.

On a complaint by Karthik of Theni, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered on Friday. The accused was identified as Aljiani, 40, of Gengavalli, Salem. The suspect received the money at a lodge in Periamet six months ago and failed to provide the job as promised. He had been arrested for similar schemes in Hosur and Salem earlier.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 4:25:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-held-for-cheating-in-tiruvallur/article32364882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story