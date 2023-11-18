ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for cheating hardware rental firm to tune of ₹80 lakh

November 18, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

He rented 521 laptops, worth ₹3.5 crore, from the firm and sold them off to third parties

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police arrested a man who allegedly cheated a hardware firm to the tune of ₹80 lakh by renting laptops and selling them to others. The police said Premalatha, of Nolambur, ran a firm in Virugambakkam that provided computer peripherals on a monthly rental basis. Three months ago, Dinesh Lingam, a diploma holder and an acquaintance of Ms. Premalatha, rented 521 laptops, worth ₹3.5 crore, from the firm. But he failed to pay the rental amount and went incommunicado without returning the laptops. Later, Ms. Premalatha came to learn that the rented laptops had been sold to various third parties for about ₹80 lakh. When she confronted Dinesh about this, he allegedly abused and threatened her. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Dinesh.

