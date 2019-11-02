Chennai

Man held for cheating actor

The accused did not pay rent, and sub-leased Senthil’s apartment

The Virugambakkam police on Friday arrested Sahayaraj for cheating actor Senthil. The accused was absconding.

Sahayaraj had rented a house in Saligramam, belonging to actor Senthil, in 2013. However, he did not pay rent for over six months, and sub-leased a part of the house, claiming the property to be his own. Mr. Senthil then filed a complaint with the police.

Feb 7, 2020

