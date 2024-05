May 02, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The cyber crime wing of the police on Tuesday arrested C. Periyasamy, 34, of Velusamy Nagar in Udumalpet on a complaint from a woman police constable alleging that he harassed her over the phone. On April 24, he called and abused the woman constable, who belongs to the Armed Reserve, by pretending to be a senior police officer who was calling her to offer a promotion opportunity.

The police found that he had been involved in impersonation and making abusive calls to several callers.

