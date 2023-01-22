ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for burgling senior citizen’s house at Pulianthope

January 22, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulianthope police arrested a 38-year-old man for stealing gold jewellery and cash from a senior citizen’s house in Balu Nayakkan Street and recovered more than 22 sovereigns of the jewellery and ₹1.27 lakh.

Police said when S. Santha, 68, on Friday returned after visiting a relative, she found the jewellery and cash in the locker in her house stolen. Based on her complaint, the police identified the accused as K. Govind, a former tenant of the victim.

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

