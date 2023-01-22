HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for burgling senior citizen’s house at Pulianthope

January 22, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulianthope police arrested a 38-year-old man for stealing gold jewellery and cash from a senior citizen’s house in Balu Nayakkan Street and recovered more than 22 sovereigns of the jewellery and ₹1.27 lakh.

Police said when S. Santha, 68, on Friday returned after visiting a relative, she found the jewellery and cash in the locker in her house stolen. Based on her complaint, the police identified the accused as K. Govind, a former tenant of the victim.

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.