Man held for burglary

The Sankar Nagar Police arrested a 34-year-old suspect from Ramanathapuram, who was a driver by day and a burglar by night.

Police said on September 8, the suspect John Bosco gained entry into the house of Immanuel Jayaseelan, a financier and resident of Tholkappian Street in Pammal, when the family had gone to the church. Mr. Jayaseelan complained to police that over 117 sovereigns and ₹30 lakh were missing.

On investigation, the police traced him to Pudupet where the suspect married a girl a week ago and arrested him from the house of his parents-in-law. He had been staying in a nearby rented premises and watched the movement of Mr. Jayaseelan’s family before executing his plan.

With the booty, Bosco went to his native and advanced loan for interest to people. Later he moved to Pudupet and got married. Police recovered 30 sovereign from him.