Man held for burglary in Virugambakkam

March 15, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Virugambakkam police on Tuesday arrested a person who committed burglary at the house belonging to a owner of a photo colour lab in Kumaran Colony.

The police said on February 28, an unidentified person broke open the lock of a house belonging to N. Santhosh Kumar, 65, and decamped with 33 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 57 kg of silver articles and ₹13.5 lakh from the house.

The case was investigated by Virugambakkam crime inspector Sumathi. While conducting vehicle checks near Natesan Nagar, the police caught the accused P. Muthu of Ayapakkam, who was on a two-wheeler. The police recovered the stolen gold jewellery, silver articles and ₹62,000 cash from him. He was involved in three more thefts, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM