Man held for bomb threat to Marina Beach

Chennai:

26 July 2021 11:57 IST

The city police apprehended a person from Coimbatore for making a call claiming that a bomb would go off in Marina beach on Sunday.

The State Control Room received the call on Sunday evening from a mobile number. The caller claimed that a bomb would be detonated on Marina beach shortly and snapped the call.

Police personnel and the bomb detection and disposal squad swung into action and conducted searches on the beach. It turned out to be a hoax call.

Police traced the caller who was identified as Peer Mohammed, 41, from Coimbatore. He has made such hoax calls thrice earlier. Further investigation is on.