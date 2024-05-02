Man held for blackmailing woman in Chennai 

May 02, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The South Zone Cyber Crime Police of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a woman in Chennai after befriending her over social media.

The woman lodged a complaint at South Zone Cyber Crime Police Station, GCP, stating that she got introduced to Farukh Ali, from Rajasthan, through a live streaming app.

The complainant had shared her photos and details to him. He recorded her video while they were talking on video call and used it to threaten her into him giving money or he would upload her photos and videos on social media.

After analysing call records and IP address, the police traced Farook in Rajasthan and arrested him on charges under IPC Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and Information Technology Act. He was brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.