GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man held for blackmailing woman in Chennai 

May 02, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The South Zone Cyber Crime Police of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a woman in Chennai after befriending her over social media. 

The woman lodged a complaint at South Zone Cyber Crime Police Station, GCP, stating that she got introduced to Farukh Ali, from Rajasthan, through a live streaming app.

The complainant had shared her photos and details to him. He recorded her video while they were talking on video call and used it to threaten her into him giving money or he would upload her photos and videos on social media. 

After analysing call records and IP address, the police traced Farook in Rajasthan and arrested him on charges under IPC Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and Information Technology Act. He was brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.