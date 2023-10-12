HamberMenu
Man held for attempting to snatch chain from woman at her house

October 12, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Aminjikarai Police on Thursday arrested a suspect who allegedly trespassed into an apartment and attempted to snatch a gold chain from a woman.

Police said the complainant, N. Renuka, 22, was a resident of an apartment in Shenoy Nagar. While she was sleeping at her house in the early hours of Monday, an unidentified person managed to open the door and entered the house. She woke up hearing noise and raised an alarm when he attempted to snatch her chain. Later he fled the scene. Based on her complaint, the police arrested V.Ramakrishnan, 26, Aminjikarai.

