Man held for attempting to burgle bank near Red Hills

The Red Hills police arrested a man for allegedly trying to burgle a bank on Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road near Red Hills.

At 1.45 a.m., the man entered the building that housed the Indian Overseas Bank branch through a window. When he tried breaking open the safe with a weapon, the alarm went off, and alerted residents in the neighbouring houses. After being informed by the residents, the police reached the spot and called the bank staff.

Entering the bank with the staff’s help, the police apprehended the man, identified as G. Suresh, 45, of Veerapuram, and took him to the station. Based on the bank manager’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Suresh. Investigation revealed that Suresh decided to burgle the bank to pay off his debts.