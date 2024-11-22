 />

Man held for attempting to burgle bank near Red Hills

Investigation revealed he had decided to steal from the bank to pay off his debts

Published - November 22, 2024 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Red Hills police arrested a man for allegedly trying to burgle a bank on Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road near Red Hills.

At 1.45 a.m., the man entered the building that housed the Indian Overseas Bank branch through a window. When he tried breaking open the safe with a weapon, the alarm went off, and alerted residents in the neighbouring houses. After being informed by the residents, the police reached the spot and called the bank staff.

Entering the bank with the staff’s help, the police apprehended the man, identified as G. Suresh, 45, of Veerapuram, and took him to the station. Based on the bank manager’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Suresh. Investigation revealed that Suresh decided to burgle the bank to pay off his debts.

