Man held for attacking wife in Tondiarpet

January 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The New Washermenpet police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly attacking his wife in public at Tondiarpet on Monday.

The police said that after Jainab alias Trisha, 24, of Sathuma Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, and her husband Rahamathulla separated, she had been living at her mother’s house. She worked at a metal shop in Ilayamuthali Street, Tondiarpet. On Monday, when she was outside her workplace, Rahamathulla quarreled with her and attacked her with a knife. Jainab was admitted to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Based on the complaint from her, the police arrested Rahamathulla. He was remanded in judicial custody.

