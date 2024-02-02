ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for attacking police constable

February 02, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A traffic police constable attached to Koyambedu Traffic Police was attacked by a drunken man while she was on duty. A case was registered, and the accused has been arrested.

Police sources said Jeevitha was regulating traffic near the DMDK office, late on Thursday, when a bike-borne man, who came to pay respects at the memorial of the DMDK leader, attacked the woman police officer following a heated argument over a beer bottle missing from his bike.

The accused, identified as Rafeeq of Thirumangalam, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, immediately fled the spot.

After checking CCTV footages, the police arrested Rafeeq.

