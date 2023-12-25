Man held for attacking Corporation staff 

December 25, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pondy Bazaar police arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly attacking two women contract staff of Chennai Corporation who were working at a roadside parking lot.

Police said a 60-year-old woman of Thoraipakkam, a contract staff of Chennai Corporation, was collecting parking charges from people who visited the park in T. Nagar on Sunday afternoon. A person picked up an argument with her saying she should not collect money for parking. Meanwhile, another woman staff came to her support and he abused and attacked both of them.

Police arrested J.Sekar, 53, of Dr.Thomas Salai on charges under sections including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act.