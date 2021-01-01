Man held for assaulting two-year-old girl

The All-Women police, Ambattur, arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly assaulted and physically tortured a two-year-old girl. The police said the offender Ajay, 27, is an employee at the Aavin dairy in Ambattur Industrial estate.

The victim’s mother is estranged from her husband in Arakkonam and was living with Ajay in Periyar Nagar, Korattur. He tortured the child physically several times and hit her using his mobile phone.

On the complaint of the mother, the police arrested and booked him under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was remanded in judicial custody.