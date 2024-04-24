GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for assaulting Tasmac customer with beer bottle in Chennai

Police said the 26-year-old took the customer’s mobile phone and looked at it, and when the customer protested, assaulted him with a bottle

April 24, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old man with a beer bottle. 

Police said S. Bageshkumar, 37 of Velan Nagar was sitting at a Tasmac shop on Arcot Road, Valasaravakkam on Monday (April 22, 2024) afternoon.  The suspect, Muthuja Ahmed who was sitting in front of him, took Bageshkumar’s mobile and looked at it. An argument ensued between them following which Muthuja Ahmed took a liquor bottle and assaulted Bageshkumar.

The victim suffered bleeding injuries and was treated at a hospital. He lodged a complaint at the Valasaravakkam Police Station and a case was registered. 

Valasaravakkam Police arrested Muthuja Ahmed and remanded him to judicial custody.

