Man held for abusing woman SI

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 03:56 IST

The police arrested Asgar Ali, 39, an auto driver from Perambur, for abusing and criminally intimidating a woman sub-inspector, attached to the Kothawal Chavadi police station, after she seized his vehicle, which was carrying beyond the permitted numbers of passengers in violation of lockdown norms.

The video the incident went viral over social media. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the driver after booking a case against him.

