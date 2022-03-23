Man held for abduction

March 23, 2022 01:45 IST

The North Beach Police have arrested one person, who was a part of a gang that abducted a man, kept him in a lodge and beat him up. R. Selvam, who was working in Dubai was badly injured after being confined to a room in a lodge and beaten by a gang with pipes and iron rods. He lodged a complaint with the North Beach police. Based on an investigation, it was revealed that Selvam was supposed to bring gold bricks and hand them over to Hakkeem in Chennai. He had however given them to a friend and was supposed to collect it later. But the friend escaped with the gold. Owing to this Hakkeem and a gang forcefully confined Selvam and beat him up. The police arrested Mohammed Ismail, who was a part of the gang and are on the hunt for the other persons who assaulted Selvam.