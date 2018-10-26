Man held; banned tobacco products seized

The Koyambedu Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old person on the charges of stocking banned tobacco products for selling it later. The police arrested Kejinder Kumar Patel of Vanagaram and seized a huge quantity of banned tobacco products from him near flower market in Koyambedu.

The Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan has issued orders detaining under Goondas Act 10 suspects who were arrested across the city for offences including waylaying, robbery and theft. The detention orders were issued since they were likely to continue to indulge in similar offence after coming out on bail.