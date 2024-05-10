ADVERTISEMENT

Man has a close shave after dangling cable wires get entangled with his bike, drags him on the road

Published - May 10, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic was affected on the stretch due to the incident. Traffic police held inquiries.

A 32-year-old man had a close shave after his two-wheeler, which was entangled in a dangling cable wire rammed a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Royapuram on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 6.45 am, a bus (route number 56-C) plying from Broadway to Thiruvottiyur was moving along the MS Koil street junction in Kalmandapam when a snapped cable of an internet service provider got caught under its wheels. Then the wires got entangled on the rear side of the bus and on the two-wheeler driven by one Ashok Kumar, who was right behind the bus, and dragged him along with his vehicle, eventually resulting in him colliding with a stationary bus on the side of the road.

Before the two-wheeler hit the bus, Mr. Kumar jumped off the vehicle to safety, but sustained bruises. However, the two-wheeler was damaged in the impact, said police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic was affected on the stretch due to the incident. Traffic police held inquiries. “The wire is not supposed to be coiled in such a manner. Officials are in the process of identifying the persons, the firm responsible for this, and the Electrical Department of the GCC [Greater Chennai Corporation], which approves installation of cables across the city, and will decide on the action to be taken,” a Corporation engineer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Corporation will explore the possibilities of penalising or blacklisting the firm. Currently, the Electrical Department has removed nearly 100 m of the company’s cable wire,” he added.

A senior police officer said: “If anyone files a complaint, we will book a case and take action.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US