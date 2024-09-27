ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death near Uthiramerur 

Published - September 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Murugan, 34. On Thursday night, while he was riding his bike home from work along the Kattupakkam village near Uthiramerur, the gang waylaid and hacked him to death before fleeing.

On receiving information, the police recovered his body and sent it for a post-mortem. Investigation revealed that Murugan had a dispute with one Vijayan over a land deal in the past. Further investigation is on to find whether Vijayan was behind the murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US