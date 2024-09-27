Man hacked to death near Uthiramerur 

A 34-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Murugan, 34. On Thursday night, while he was riding his bike home from work along the Kattupakkam village near Uthiramerur, the gang waylaid and hacked him to death before fleeing.

On receiving information, the police recovered his body and sent it for a post-mortem. Investigation revealed that Murugan had a dispute with one Vijayan over a land deal in the past. Further investigation is on to find whether Vijayan was behind the murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.