Man hacked to death near Uthiramerur 

A 34-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Murugan, 34. On Thursday night, while he was riding his bike home from work along the Kattupakkam village near Uthiramerur, the gang waylaid and hacked him to death before fleeing.

On receiving information, the police recovered his body and sent it for a post-mortem. Investigation revealed that Murugan had a dispute with one Vijayan over a land deal in the past. Further investigation is on to find whether Vijayan was behind the murder.