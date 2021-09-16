Chennai

Man hacked to death in Mylapore

Personnel from the Mylapore police station launched an investigation into the murder of a 34-year-old man by a gang on Appu Street, Mylapore, on Tuesday. The police identified the victim as Gopi, a resident of Venkatasamy Street in Mandaveli. He ran an Aavin milk parlour and was also a real estate businessman. At 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Gopi was visiting the milk parlour when a four-member gang on two motorbikes hacked him to death before fleeing.

The police said Gopi was a close associate of gangster Sivakumar, who was hacked to death recently by his adversaries. The police said after the death of Sivakumar, Gopi had attempted to kill ‘Kilangu’ Saravanan several times for his role in the murder.


