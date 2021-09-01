Man hacked to death in Minjur

A 30-year old man was hacked to death by a bike-borne gang at Minjur in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the victim as B. Hemanathan alias Pondithuruai, who lived at Annai Sivagami Nagar, Ennore, and worked as driver on a contract basis at the North Chennai thermal power station. He was returning home after a night shift. A gang which came on two motorbikes waylaid and picked up a quarrel with him. They attacked him using a knife and fled the scene.

Passers-by rushed him to the Government General Hospital, Ponneri, where the doctors declared him dead.

Personnel from the Minjur police station registered a case and preliminary investigation revealed that Hemanathan was involved in a quarrel with some youth near his residence. Efforts are under way to trace the accused.