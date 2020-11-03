Man hacked to death in Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI

03 November 2020 08:39 IST

Spat between neighbours turns deadly

A 27-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang during a petty quarrel between two shopkeepers at Maraimalai Nagar near Chengalpattu on Sunday night.

The name of the victim was given as Devaprakash, 27, of Keelakaranai. He was running an eatery at Maraimalai Nagar. On Sunday night, he was consuming liquor near his outlet. Two owners of neighbouring outlets — a tea shop and a hotel — had a quarrel over placing a sign board.

The tea vendor complained to Devaprakash, who interfered in their dispute.

Advertising

Advertising

The owner of the hotel called up Malaimetu Vijay, an anti-social, and his associates, to support him. The gang reached the spot when the quarrel had escalated into a scuffle. The gang attacked Devaprakash with knives and he collapsed in a pool of blood.

The Maraimalai Nagar police recovered the body and conducted investigations. The suspect Vijay was arrested and a search has been launched to nab three more suspects in connection with the killing.