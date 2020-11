CHENNAI

03 November 2020 00:17 IST

A 32-year-old man was hacked to death by a four-member gang a few metres from his house at Tirumullaivoyal on Sunday night.

The name of the victim was given as S. Pandian, 32, a daily wage employee.

He was named one of the accused in the murder of a loader at Chennai Central in June this year.

Advertising

Advertising

Pandian was released on bail.