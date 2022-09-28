Man hacked to death in Chennai over dispute in ganja peddling

A six-member gang allegedly attacked him over a dispute in selling ganja; six persons, including a juvenile, arrested in three other cases of ganja and drug peddling in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 20:50 IST

A 25-year-old youth was hacked to death on Tuesday night by a gang of six men over a dispute over selling ganja.

The victim has been identified as Alwin alias Bright, 25, of Pushpa Nagar, Medavakkam. He had been allegedly involved in a few criminal offences. The police said he and his associate Perumal of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar were talking near Ambedkar Road near Kannapiran Temple in Pallikaranai on Tuesday night when a gang of six encircled them. Even as the two took to their heels, the gang attacked them. Alwin collapsed in a pool of blood while Perumal is struggling for life at the Government Chrompet Hospital. The police have launched a search for the killers.

Two arrested

The Vadapalani police on Tuesday night apprehended a juvenile and a 24-year-old man for reportedly carrying ganja in a luxury car. During a routine vehicle check, the police intercepted them on Ponnammal Street and seized 11 kg ganja from the car. The police said R. Akash of Vetri Nagar, Kolathur, and the 17-year-old boy were nabbed.

The Mangadu police arrested two persons who allegedly possessed drugs.

In Avadi Police Commissionerate limits, the police intercepted two men riding a bike and recovered 140 tablets and 1.3 kg of ganja from them. The arrested have been identified as S. Viswanathan, 25, of Mangadu and K. Niranjan, 30, of Lakshmi Nagar.

