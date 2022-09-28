Chennai

Man hacked to death in Chennai over dispute in ganja peddling

A 25-year-old youth was hacked to death on Tuesday night by a gang of six men over a dispute over selling ganja.

The victim has been identified as Alwin alias Bright, 25, of Pushpa Nagar, Medavakkam. He had been allegedly involved in a few criminal offences. The police said he and his associate Perumal of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar were talking near Ambedkar Road near Kannapiran Temple in Pallikaranai on Tuesday night when a gang of six encircled them. Even as the two took to their heels, the gang attacked them. Alwin collapsed in a pool of blood while Perumal is struggling for life at the Government Chrompet Hospital. The police have launched a search for the killers.

Two arrested

The Vadapalani police on Tuesday night apprehended a juvenile and a 24-year-old man for reportedly carrying ganja in a luxury car. During a routine vehicle check, the police intercepted them on Ponnammal Street and seized 11 kg ganja from the car. The police said R. Akash of Vetri Nagar, Kolathur, and the 17-year-old boy were nabbed.

The Mangadu police arrested two persons who allegedly possessed drugs.

In Avadi Police Commissionerate limits, the police intercepted two men riding a bike and recovered 140 tablets and 1.3 kg of ganja from them. The arrested have been identified as S. Viswanathan, 25, of Mangadu and K. Niranjan, 30, of Lakshmi Nagar.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 8:52:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-hacked-to-death-in-chennai-over-dispute-in-ganja-peddling/article65947027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY