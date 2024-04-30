ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death by gang in Villivakkam

April 30, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was hacked to death by an unidentified seven-member gang in Villivakkam on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Santhakumar, 28, of Villivakkam. When he was riding on his bike near Villivakkam bridge, a gang of seven men on bikes waylaid him. Santhakumar tried to flee, but the gang chased him down and hacked him to death.

Upon receipt of information, the Rajamangalam Police recovered the body and investigated. Initial investigation revealed that Santhakumar was involved in the murder of Janakiraman in 2019 in Peravallur police station limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US