Man hacked to death by gang in Villivakkam

April 30, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was hacked to death by an unidentified seven-member gang in Villivakkam on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Santhakumar, 28, of Villivakkam. When he was riding on his bike near Villivakkam bridge, a gang of seven men on bikes waylaid him. Santhakumar tried to flee, but the gang chased him down and hacked him to death.

Upon receipt of information, the Rajamangalam Police recovered the body and investigated. Initial investigation revealed that Santhakumar was involved in the murder of Janakiraman in 2019 in Peravallur police station limits.

