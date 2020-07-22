Man hacked to death at Ambattur

A 47-year-old man was hacked to death by three unidentified persons who came on a bike in Athipet, near Ambattur, on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Veeramani, a resident of Mettu street, Athipet. He was into real estate business. Around 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday, as he was walking on the street, he was waylaid by three identified persons and attacked him with weapons.

Veeramani collapsed and the men fled. Police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects.

Another murder

Meanwhile, another murder was reported from M.K.B. Nagar on Tuesday. The police identified the suspect as Charles Rajkumar, 32, a employee at a private security firm.

They said Rajkumar married Ramani, 35, of Vyasarpadi, a year ago. Within a few months, his wife went to live at her parental home due to a domestic dispute.

On the day of the murder, Rajkumar asked Ramani to come live with him again. He stabbed her to death after she refused. Neighbours and family members handed him over to police.