Man gets two-year jail term for sending bomb threat

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Egmore convicted and sentenced a man to two years’ imprisonment for sending a threat letter to blow Ripon Buildings and Central Railway Station buildings in 2007.
The case was investigated by the Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch and the suspect, Stalin Sajin, was arrested for sending a letter with secret codes and language. He pasted these codes typed on an A4 sheet and sent it to the station master of the Central railway station.
Later it was decoded by the police that he has planted bombs at Central Railway station and Ripon Buildings. He was charged under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 507(Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC.
At the conclusion of trial, the CMM K.Ravi sentenced Sajin to two years’ imprisonment besides imposing ₹2000 fine on him.
