Man gets three-year rigorous imprisonment for land grabbing

March 03, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on him

The Hindu Bureau

A city court sentenced a person to three-year rigorous imprisonment for grabbing a land belonging to an elderly person at Lakshmipuram in Tiruvallur district.

The police said that in 2006, Yagappa Naicker, a senior citizen, filed a complaint at the officer of City Police Commissioner alleging that some people had grabbed 90 cents of land that belonged to him in Lakshmipuram by using forged documents. After investigating, the Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW) arrested K. Madhavan, of Lakshmipuram, Tiruvallur district, who was involved in the fraud. He was remanded in judicial custody. A trial was conducted before a court for Central Crime Branch and CB-CID cases. On Saturday, the court convicted him and handed out the punishment besides imposing a fine of ₹6,000 on him.

