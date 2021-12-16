Man gets life term for murdering wife

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 01:51 IST

A Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment P. Sekar for murdering his 48-year-old wife Aravalli in 2014, and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

Sekar was the second husband of Aravalli, and had murdered her on June 13, 2014 on a suspicion that she was having a relationship with another person, a police official at the MGR Nagar station said.

Advertising

Advertising