Chennai

Man gets life term for murdering wife

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 16 December 2021 01:51 IST
Updated: 16 December 2021 01:52 IST

A Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment P. Sekar for murdering his 48-year-old wife Aravalli in 2014, and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

Sekar was the second husband of Aravalli, and had murdered her on June 13, 2014 on a suspicion that she was having a relationship with another person, a police official at the MGR Nagar station said.

