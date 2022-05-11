Man gets life term for murdering his wife

Special Correspondent May 11, 2022 18:03 IST

A Mahila Court has convicted a 33-year-old man for the murder of his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The police said the accused, Charles Rajkumar of M.K.B. Nagar, married Ramani in April 2019. He physically harassed his wife suspecting her fidelity. She had gone to her maternal home but he frequently visited her and quarreled with her. On July 21, 2020, he took her to his house and stabbed her to death.

Charles Rajkumar was tried for murder charges before the special court. The Mahila Court Judge, T.H. Mohammed Farooq, held Charles Rajkumar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹20,000 on him.