Man gets life term for murder attempt in Chennai

18 April 2021 14:49 IST

A Mahila Court in Chennai has awarded life imprisonment to a man for attempting to murder a young woman who spurned his proposal. The crime took place on Haddows Road, Nungambakkam in 2014.

According to police, the women Lakshmi Devi, 23 of Aminjikarai was working in a private firm. On May 12, 2014, while she was walking on Haddows Road, the accused D.Saravanan, 27 followed her and forced her to accept his marriage proposal. As she refused to do so, he whipped a knife and stabbed her in full public glare. He fled the scene immediately and she was admitted in hospital. On her complaint, Thousand Lights police traced and arrested the accused. He was charged with attempting to murder.

A Mahila Court in Allikulam convicted him for attempt to murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing fine on him, said police.

