Man gets life sentence for murdering 17-year-old relative

CHENNAI

17 October 2020 03:34 IST

A sessions court in Tiruvallur district has convicted a 65-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old teenager over a property dispute in Avadi, and sentenced him to a life term.

According to the police, the boy, son of R. Xavier of P.V. Puram, was stabbed to death by his relative over a property dispute in January 2018.

Suspect Francis Xavier was arrested by the Avadi police and trial was conducted in a Tiruvallur court, where he was sentenced. He was convicted by the court and sentenced to life imprisonment in addition to a fine on him.

