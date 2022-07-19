Man gets life in prison for raping minor girl

Tuition teacher also sentenced to life for abetment

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has convicted a 42-year-old man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl. A 32-year-old woman, who was a tuition teacher, was also convicted of abetting the crime and was sentenced to life.

According to the prosecution, the victim was in Class VII at the time of the incident. The second accused, aged 28 at the time, tutored her, and the main accused, who was in a relationship with the woman, promised to marry her if she helped him rape the child. They videographed the crime and used it to extort money and jewellery from the victim.

When the girl eventually told her parents, they complained to the police. Both the accused were arrested and remanded. At the conclusion of the trial, the court also ordered a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the child.