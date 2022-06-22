Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his wife
He allegedly doused her with kerosene and set her on fire in 2017
A Mahila Court has convicted and sentenced a 61-year-old man to life imprisonment for allegedly murdering his wife in a case of domestic violence.
The police said Harikrishnan, a driver, and his wife Saraswathi, 56, were staying in T.P. Chatram with their children. The couple used to have frequent quarrels over petty issues. On January 20, 2017, Harikrishanan allegedly poured kerosene on his wife and set her on fire.
T.P. Chatram police arrested him and the trial was conducted before Mahila court at Allikulam. At the conclusion of trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the judge of Mahila court who imposed him a fine of ₹10,000.
