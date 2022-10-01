Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his friend

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 01, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A sessions court has convicted and sentenced a 58-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his relative during a wordy quarrel.

According to the police, S. Perumal, 48, of Kailasam Street, Tondiarpet, was sitting near his house on July 18, 2019. Ezhumalai, alias 'Meen' Ezhumalai, 58, a fish vendor, picked a quarrel with him for abusing his daughter. In a fit of rage, Ezhumalai stabbed Perumal to death.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on a complaint from Roja, wife of Perumal, Tondiarpet police arrested Ezhumalai and remanded him in judicial custody. The 18th additional sessions court held Ezhumalai guilty of murder. He was handed a punishment of life imprisonment besides a fine of ₹5,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime, law and justice
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app