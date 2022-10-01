Chennai

Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his friend

A sessions court has convicted and sentenced a 58-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his relative during a wordy quarrel.

According to the police, S. Perumal, 48, of Kailasam Street, Tondiarpet, was sitting near his house on July 18, 2019. Ezhumalai, alias 'Meen' Ezhumalai, 58, a fish vendor, picked a quarrel with him for abusing his daughter. In a fit of rage, Ezhumalai stabbed Perumal to death.

Based on a complaint from Roja, wife of Perumal, Tondiarpet police arrested Ezhumalai and remanded him in judicial custody. The 18th additional sessions court held Ezhumalai guilty of murder. He was handed a punishment of life imprisonment besides a fine of ₹5,000.


